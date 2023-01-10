Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death

Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care.

In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.

According to WAND-TV, both EMS workers arrived to the home last month where Moore was allegedly detoxing from either drugs or alcohol. Wright explained in the press conference that Cadigan and Finley placed Moore face down on a gurney and tightened the straps. Moore later died at an area hospital on December 18th at 3:14PM.

An autopsy was performed and found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.

Wright says that police body camera footage will be released later today of the incident. WAND says that LifeStar has refused comment.

Both Cadigan and Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.