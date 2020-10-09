Two Major Illinois Court Decisions Handed Down Today

Illinois Policy Institute’s lawsuit about the language on the Fair Tax Amendment has been thrown out. The Illinois Policy Institute, along with three retirees, filed suit in the Cook County Circuit Court’s Chancery Division on Monday against Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and members of the state Board of Elections, saying that a pamphlet released by White’s office was misleading to voters.

The Illinois Supreme Court also denied a request today by State Representative Darren Bailey of Xenia to reconsider and clarify the reasoning of consolidating various lawsuits against the Pritzker Administration and transferring them to Sangamon County Circuit Court to be heard in front of Judge Raylene Grischow.

Bailey’s attorney, Thomas DeVore, had filed a motion for a substitution of the presiding judge. Grischow had previously ruled against DeVore in a case with the Hutsonville School Board who had refused to implement Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidance for return to school and then been sued by Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Grischow ruled in favor of Prtizker’s suit, forcing Hutsonville to adhere to the Governor’s Emergency Executive Orders.

The 7 separate lawsuits about Prtizker’s ability to issue the executive orders or their constitutionality from Edgar, Bond, Clinton, and Richland Counties now will proceed in Sangamon County court in front of Grischow in the 7th Judicial Circuit.