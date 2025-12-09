Two Meetings Next Week on the School District 117 Tax Levy

Jacksonville school district 117 superintendent Steve Ptacek is encouraging district residents to attend one of two presentations on the proposed tax levy increase next week.

Both meetings will be at Jacksonville Middle School on Monday and Wednesday, and both begin at 6. The difference is the Wednesday meeting is a regular school board meeting, and public questions and comments are limited.

The Jacksonville school board is considering a 10-percent increase in the property tax levy, which prompts an automatic public hearing, which officially occurs a week from Wednesday, on the 17th.

Ptacek says all cards will be on the table for both presentations.

His goal is to completely explain the process, and why the school district must seek the maximum tax levy in order to stay in the black. But, Ptacek says the Jacksonville School district tax rate is in the middle tier of school district tax rates around the state.

He says people will be able to write out questions that can be addressed either one on one, or as a group. Ptacek has also directed the district 117 staff that all calls about questions with the school district’s tax levy request are directed to him.

He says Jacksonville school district residents should be proud of their district.

The ins and outs of the property tax extension limitation law, or PTELL…and how it’s tied with the consumer price index will be explained at both meetings.