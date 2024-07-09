Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Run Over Individual With a Car

Two men were arrested yesterday afternoon after they allegedly purposefully ran over someone with a car.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were paged to the 600 block of East Independence Avenue at approximately 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon for a subject ran over by a car. Upon arrival, the subject was rendered first aid and transported from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Subsequent to the investigation, officers arrested 25-year old Thomas W. Butler of the 800 block of North Main and 22-year old Danny P. Sumpter of the 1000 block of North Main for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hit and run.

Both men remain held at the Morgan County Jail.