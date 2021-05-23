Two Men Arrested After Breaking In at Old Norris Hospital

Jacksonville Police arrested two men this morning after they had allegedly broken in to the Old Norris Hospital building.

According to a police report, a caller notified police at 12:35 this morning that they had seen flashlights in the old Norris Hopsital building in the 400 block of East State Street, heard a crash, and a scream from inside. The Old Norris Hospital has been vacant since MacMurray College condemned the building in 2010. It formerly housed the operations & maintenance department and the school’s nursing program. The hospital was purchased during the campus’ auction in November by Cambridge Property Group for $3,150.

Upon arrival, police located and arrested 41 year old Kyle C. Henderson, listed as homeless, for criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia and 39 year old Bud R. Cagle of the 700 block of North East Street for criminal trespass. Both were later booked into the Morgan County Jail.