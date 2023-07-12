Two Men Arrested by CIEG Unit in Anna Street Bust

By Benjamin Cox on July 12, 2023 at 4:58pm

Two individuals have been arrested today on drug charges after a months-long investigation by Jacksonville and Central Illinois authorities.

The Jacksonville Police Department Patrol Division, Special Response Team, and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Anna Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation over the last several months by all three groups, according to a press release.

43-year old Demetrius W. Woods was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

35-year old Julius S. Woods was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are said to reside at the Anna Street home.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, during the execution of the warrant and search of the residence, officers recovered approximately 52 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing with more possible arrests.

Both men are being held at the Morgan County Jail.