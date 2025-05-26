Two Men Arrested for alleged Fentanyl trafficking

By Benjamin Cox on May 26, 2025 at 2:28pm

Two Jacksonville men were arrested early Saturday morning for alleged fetanyl trafficking.

Jacksonville Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue at approximately 2:35AM Saturday. During the course of the investigation, officers called on a K-9 officer to search the vehicle.

Subsequent to the investigation, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle David E. Grandadam, 47, of the 500 block of South Church Street on citations of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Officers also arrested a passenger Matthew J. McCauley, 35, also of the 500 block of South Church on citations of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstruction of justice. McCauley allegedly provided officers with a false name during questioning.

Both men were being detained at the Morgan County Jail as of Saturday.