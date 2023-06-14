Two Men Arrested For Possible Connection to Winchester Storage Building Burglaries

Winchester Police have announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to a press release from Winchester Police Chief Steve Doolin, on Monday afternoon, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered that property had been taken out of Winchester storage units some time in the month of May after conducting an investigation during a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 43-year old Shaun M. Stone of the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue. Stone was cited by the Winchester Police Department for two counts of burglary and one count of theft over $500. Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies also cited Stone for driving on a suspended and/or revoked license. Stone made a first appearance in court yesterday and had bond set at $100,000 with 10% to apply. According to online court records, Stone is currently serving parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections from a previous drug conviction in Morgan County.

Yesterday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 42-year old Casey A. Brown of rural Winchester on a Scott County warrant for two counts of burglary in connection to the same case. Brown was transported to the Morgan County Jail where bond was set yesterday at $100,000 with 10% to apply. Brown was currently serving probation on a previous conviction in Scott County.

Doolin says both arrests stem from an investigation into reported burglaries to storage buildings that occurred in Winchester during the month of May. Doolin says the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any further information on the burglaries, you may contact the Winchester Police Department directly at 217-742-3456 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.