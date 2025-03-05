Two Men Arrested in Petersburg For Alleged ATM Heists

The Petersburg Police have announced the arrest of two individuals who were allegedly responsible for burglarizing ATMs. At approximately 1:30AM on Sunday, an officer with the Petersburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Petersburg for a minor traffic infraction. During the course of the stop, a report says that probable cause was indicated to search the vehicle. The search is said to have turned up several electronic items that were consistent with information received from other law enforcement agencies of recent ATM burglaries in the area. After concluding the initial investigation, two individuals were arrested and taken to the Menard County Jail.

Follow up investigations indicate that on Sunday afternoon information was received by the Petersburg Police that the two individuals that were arrested had been at a local bank on Saturday evening and had allegedly made entry to an ATM at least twice that day. Based on information the police department received from the bank, it is believed that the vehicle was stopped before its third trip to the bank, which would have resulted in “Jackpotting” or exploitation of physical and software vulnerabilities in ATMs that result in the machine dispensing cash. Assisting in the investigation were members of the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, IL STIC unit, and the Springfield FBI Field Office.

Menard County Jail records indicate that 23-year old Jose Rafael Lopez Alejos and Brandon J. Gonzalez Pamplona have been booked on citations of burglary to a building, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, and theft over $500. Both remain held at the jail.

