Two Men Arrested on Various Charges with Stolen Car in Brown County

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men from the area in an incident with an alleged stolen vehicle this afternoon. 29 year old Raymond A Summers, Jr. of Jacksonville and 29 year old Cory J. Dodson of Winchester were arrested while in possession of an alleged stolen vehicle at 1:24 this afternoon by Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies. Summers has been cited for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Theft over $10,000. His passenger, Dodson was also arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm, No Valid FOID Card, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Fleeing or Eluding Police. Both men are being lodged at the Schuyler County Jail without bond.

