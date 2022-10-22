Two Men Injured, Arrested After Altercation Involving A Machete

Two men were arrested in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon after a physical altercation involving a machete.

Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of Hockenhull and Cox Streets at 5:26 yesterday evening in reference to a physical disturbance involving a machete between two individuals.

After a lengthy investigation, police detained two male subjects after they got into a physical disturbance after a verbal argument – 32 year old Paul D. Grey of Murrayville and 35 year old Tyshawn G. Barnes of the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue.

According to police reports, Grey allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete and Barnes struck Grey with the machete during a fight. Grey was later transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Grey and Barnes are currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

Grey has not officially been booked into the Morgan County Jail, but Jacksonville Police say he has been cited for aggravated battery.

Barnes has been cited for aggravated battery and was also cited on a Lee County failure to appear warrant for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Barnes is currently being held on bond.