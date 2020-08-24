Two Men Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Accident in Pike County

New information was released today on a weekend motorcycle crash in Pike County that injured two men, sending one to the hospital.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release today, on 7:05 PM Friday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of two motorcycles crashing in the eastbound lanes of I-72 on the east side of the Mark Twain Bridge in Pike County.

The crash involved one motorcycle making contact with rear of another, causing both to crash. Greenwood says it was reported that both motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in traffic and may have been racing. It was also reported that a third motorcycle was involved but left the scene.

Twenty-four-year-old Garrett Smith of Barry was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Thirty-six-year-old Patrick Silman of Barry was treated on scene and released.

The operator of the third reported motorcycle was located a few minutes after the crash and questioned.

Greenwood says the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, with possible charges pending.

Assisting at the scene was the Pike County EMS, Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department and Marion County Missouri Fire and EMS.