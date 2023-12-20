Two Men Sentenced In Pike County Court Earlier This Month

wo men received dispositions in cases in Pike County Circuit Court earlier this month.

19-year old Bryar A. DeJaynes of Milton was sentenced to 2 years probation, 30 hours of community service, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. DeJaynes was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on the afternoon of September 9th in the 100 block of East Pittsfield Street in Milton after a reported home invasion and stabbing.

The alleged victim told police that he was at his residence when he opened his door to let his dog out when a masked individual punched him in the face. The physical altercation continued inside the residence. At one point, the victim disclosed he was being choked by the masked individual. The victim told Pike County Deputies that he grabbed a knife and stabbed the masked intruder who eventually left the residence. DeJaynes was later located as a suspect in the incident and cited for home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery, and criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.

DeJaynes pleaded guilty to the criminal trespass charge on December 5th and subsequently was sentenced. He was given day-for-day credit for 78 days served in the Pike County Jail.

61-year old William E. Hull of Griggsville pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member under the age of 18 on December 5th.

Hull was arrested for 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member in June 2020. Online court documents indicate that the 4 charges were linked to 4 separate incidents dating back to September 2017.

Three of the charges were dropped per the plea agreement. Hull was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 1 day served in the Pike County Jail.