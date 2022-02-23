Two Men With Jacksonville Connections Charged In Springfield Triple Homicide

Two men with Jacksonville connections have been charged in connection to a triple homicide in Springfield last year.

On August 9th, three people were found shot to death inside a home in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in the Harvard Park neighborhood in Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as 27 year old Savante English, 25 year old Keyera Gant both of Springfield, and 27 year old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas. All died of multiple shotgun wounds. According to an article in the State Journal Register at the time, English and Gantwere cousins. English and Williams were childhood friends from Springfield. English, who worked at JBS in Beardstown rented the residence where the three victims were discovered the afternoon of August 9th by a friend. The friend went to a neighbor’s home, where the 911 call to police came from.

Gant had worked for Home Instead Senior Care for the last five years. Williams was an up and coming rapper in the Houston-area who went by “BK Yola” and several of his videos are posted on YouTube. Authorities confirmed that Williams had been in Springfield for several days prior to the shooting.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon would later say the scene inside the house was “one of the most horrific scenes” he had ever seen in his 20 years at the coroner’s office. Investigators at the time believe that the home was targeted by the perpetrators in the case.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s Office today filed three counts of first degree murder against 21 year old Kelton C. Galmore of Chatham and 33 year old Joseph W. Hembrough of Jacksonville.

Galmore was arrested at the Morgan County Courthouse by U.S. Marshals yesterday after a court hearing. Galmore was in court for a pre-trial conference for an arrest in April 2020 for manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Hembrough

Hembrough has been in custody at the Morgan County Jail.

He was due in Morgan County Court on March 3rd for an October 20th arrest for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. Hembrough previously served 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony theft in May 2009.

Each count of first degree murder carries a possible sentence of 45 years to life behind bars. Galmore was arraigned today in Sangamon County Court according to WICS Newschannel 20. Hembrough is awaiting extradition from the Morgan County Jail. Both have bonds of $5 million.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.