Two Million Air Fryers Recalled for Fire/Melting Hazard

If you regularly use an air fryer, you will want to check the one in your kitchen in case it’s one of the more than two million that have been recalled.

According to the United States Consumer Product Commission, manufacturer Ateckcity has recalled Cosori Air Fryers after the firm received more than 200 reports of the units catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking.

These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The USCPC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com.

During registration, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

The Cosori Air Fryers were sold at The Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy nationwide and via several online outlets including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Khols, and Staples to name a few. The units were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130 and in a variety of styles and colors.

This recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying user manual.