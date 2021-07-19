Two More Arrests Made in White Oaks Mall Shooting

Springfield Police remain tight-lipped about an ongoing investigation into a shooting at White Oaks Mall that took place nearly two weeks ago.

Springfield Police arrested two additional unnamed individuals late Friday, according to WICS Newschannel 20. The police already arrested one unnamed individual the week prior. Springfield Police have said that the shooting that sent one man to the hospital on the upper floor of the shopping complex is gang related.

Springfield Police says that more arrests are forthcoming and that no further information is being released due to the nature of the investigation.