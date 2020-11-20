Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Region Yesterday

COVID-19 continues to infect area residents at a high rate.

The Morgan County Health Department reported 47 additional cases of the virus yesterday. It brings the county’s total to 480 active cases. 21 people remain hospitalized and 581 are now quarantined. 36 people have died since the pandemic began in March from COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The Cass County Health Department announced the death of another resident in their county yesterday. A 67 year old female passed away yesterday in an area hospital. The Cass County Health Department also announced 38 new cases of COVID-19. Cass County currently has 243 active cases with 2 of those being hospitalized. Cass County has now had 20 people succumbed to the virus.

The Greene County Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19, one of which was acquired at a long-term care facility. Greene County currently has 139 active cases.

The Pike County Health Department announced 24 new positive cases of the virus yesterday. PCHD was also notified of an additional death – a female in her 80s. Pike County currently has 173 active cases with 12 currently hospitalized. Pike County has now attributed 21 deaths to the virus.

The Schuyler County Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Schuyler County currently has 58 active cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 14,612 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state yesterday including 168 additional deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate is currently 12%.