Two Morgan County Farmers Inducted to Agri-Industry Hall of Fame

Two Morgan County farmers were recognized for their long-time work in the local ag industry during a special agri-industry banquet last night.

Both McQueen and Rees were recognized for numerous other contributions to the Ag-Industry in and around Morgan County during the ceremony last night.

Full Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce announcement:

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held the 43rd Annual Agri-Industry Banquet on February 24, 2022. This dinner is a celebration of agriculture and the businesses that support this vital industry. The Chamber recognizes the importance of a strong rural economy at this banquet each year.

The Agri-Industry Hall of Fame award was presented at the banquet. The Hall of Fame was created in 1995 to honor those men and women who have given a lifetime of service to the agricultural industry through personal and professional efforts. This year, David McQueen and Richard Rees were inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame.

David McQueen has been farming near Orleans for nearly 50 years. He also is an owner/operator of McQueen Trucking & a licensed gun dealer at D&R Arms.

Mr. McQueen has been a member of the Morgan County Fair Board and is a First Vice President. For over twenty years, he has given his time and talents to the Fair with help throughout the year on building and land projects. But during the Fair, he is an instrumental part of the organization by seamlessly wearing many hats. He opens and closes the Merchant’s building, helps food vendors, assists those with rental displays, sets up the carnival vendors and takes on parking duty for event nights.

David McQueen’s service to the ag industry in our area is extensive with over 43 years of membership to the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau. For years, he has given to the Foundation through fundraiser donation items as well as participation in the scholarship fundraiser trapshooting event & trivia night.

He is a member of the Morgan County FSA Board; and Franklin FFA Alumni. His community is served with his work as the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department Board President and a past school Board member. He serves as a church deacon at Central Christian Church, president of the Trustee Board and van driver for the church elderly. He received their Sweetheart Award in 2020.

David and his wife Robyn have been married for 42 years. They have three children, Lindsay, Mark and Austin, all involved in the local agricultural industry. They enjoy one grandson, Jaxson and are expecting another grandchild any day.

Richard Rees graduated from Franklin High School in 1973 and subsequently married his high school sweetheart in 1975. He then began a 44 year career of farming/operating Evergreen Farm which is where he grew up. Evergreen Farm is a Centennial Farm which has been under Rees Family ownership since 1876. His ability to develop relationships with his landlords was a tremendous asset to the community. For the past 45 years, Richard Rees has been a constant steward of the land.

Beside his actual time on the farm, Richard is a 33-year member of Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau, serving 9 years on the board of directors with a particular interest on legislative issues. He is a current member of the Morgan County Farmland Review Committee helping advise on farmland assessments for the past 12 years.

He is also a participant in the National Corn Growers Association, winning First Place in 1986 for no-till, non-irrigated yield, achieving 250.49 bushels per acre.As a leader in precision agriculture specialties, he was one of the first to have a yield monitor coupled with GPS technology. This innovation allowed his operation and his landlords to maximize their farm productivities. Continuing with his pioneering desires, Richard’s family farm has hosted a Monsanto/Bayer research and development site for the past 10 years. This will help insure new and advanced technologies will be available for years to come.

Also, community-minded, Richard is a member of the Franklin Cemetery Board and a 47-year member of the Franklin Lions Club serving as a two-time President. He has shown tremendous passion for the Franklin community as he has played an integral part of the groups focused on staging and maintaining the annual Franklin Burgoo and July Fireworks show.

Richard and his wife Diana are members of the Durbin Methodist Church. While still living on Evergreen Farm, he is enjoying retirement spending time at home with family, traveling, flying and working on classic cars.