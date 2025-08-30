Two Morgan County Fire Departments receive OSFM facilities grants

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced on August 26 the inaugural Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Program awards totaling $5 million to 17 grantees across the state, with two coming to Morgan County.

This funding will allow fire departments or fire protection districts to repair, upgrade or construct new fire stations. The Village of Chapin Volunteer Fire Department received $28,415 for repairs and updates to its existing building while the Village of Franklin Fire Protection District received $350,000 for major construction.

The Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process that was opened to fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments. The program was established to provide grants of up to $350,000 for the construction or rehabilitation of fire stations across the state.