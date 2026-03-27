Two Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 11:58am

Morgan County Crimestoppers has identified two men as the area’s most wanted this week.

One lives in Jacksonville and the other in rural Waverly.

40-year-old James Havens is wanted for aggravated battery, theft, retail theft, criminal damage to property, crime trespass and resisting police.

Havens is described as a black man, weight 145 pounds and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has long black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on North Clay.

The other is 35-year-old Jacob Johnson. Johnson is wanted for burglary.

He is a white male, standing 6 foot tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has green eyes and was last seen with brush cut hair.

Johnson’s last known address was on Rohr Road near Waverly.

Anyone who might have information about either of these suspects is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or go to the Facebook page or website.

All tips are anonymous and information that lead to an arrest may received a cash reward.