Two Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2026 at 10:50am

Crimestoppers of Morgan-Cass-Scott Counties is seeking help in the location of a couple of suspects this week.

One is identified as 35-year-old Venson Williams. He is described as a black male, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Williams stands 6-1.

He is wanted for criminal trespass to a vehicle, and is also wanted in Sangamon County. His last known address was on South 14th in Springfield.

The other is 48-year-old Amanda Wilkerson, a white female who weighs 140 pounds and stands 5-6.

She is wanted for retail theft and driving with an uninsured vehicle. Wilkerson has long dark hair and blue eyes. Her last known address was West Walnut in Jacksonville.

Crimestoppers is offering cash rewards for information that would lead to their arrests. Reports can be made, anonymously at 243-7300, to the Crimestoppers website, or through the Facebook page.