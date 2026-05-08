Two Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2026 at 11:37am

The search for a couple of suspects wanted here is being aided this weekend by the Morgan-Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers.

One of the suspects is 20-year-old Madison Schwalb of Meredosia. She is wanted for meth possession and retail theft.

Schwalb is described as a white female, standing 5-9 and weighing 140 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last reported living on Gaskill Street in Meredosia.

The other suspect is 49-year-old Overet Guilavogui of Beardstown. Guilavogui is wanted for aggravated DUI, and driving without insurance.

Guilavogui is described as a black male, standing 6-2 and weighing 180 pounds. Guilavogui is bald and has brown eyes. His last known address is on West Jefferson in Beardstown.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of either of these suspects is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or go to the Facebook page or website. All calls are anonymous, and any tips leading to arrests could be worth an award.