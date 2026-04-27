Two Most Wanted This Week

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2026 at 10:59am

Two people with an alleged violent criminal history have been identified by Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers on the most wanted list this week.

One is 29-year-old Vontourius Dickerson. He is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, and a single count of interfering with a domestic violence report.

Dickerson is a black male, weighing 170 pounds who stands 5-8. He has brush cut black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on Sahel Street in Springfield.

The other is 35-year-old Dustin Chamberlain. He is a white male wanted for domestic battery, violating an order of protection, theft and criminal damage to property.

Chamberlain stands 5-7 and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair with blue eyes, and last lived in Franklin.

Crimestoppers urges anyone who knows of their whereabouts to call 243-7300, or report to the Crimestoppers Facebook page or website.

If arrests are made, those who turn in information could be in line for cash rewards.

All tips are anonymous.