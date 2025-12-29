Two Most Wanted This Week

By Gary Scott on December 29, 2025 at 10:54am

Two out of town men made the Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers most wanted list this week.

One person is 40-year-old Jonathon Well. He is wanted here for unlawful possession of a gun, drug paraphernalia possession, DUI, three counts of driving with a revoked license, and a single count of driving without insurance.

Well is a black man, 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has hazel color eyes and brush cut black hair.

His last known address is Seminary Road in Brighton.

The other suspect was identified as 35-year-old Trenton Jackson. He is described as a black man, standing 5 feet 8 inches, and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jackson is wanted on two counts of driving with a revoked license. His last known address is on West Herndon in Springfield.

Anyone who has any information about either of these suspects, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or go to the Crimestoppers Facebook page or website. A cash reward is offered for information that would lead to an arrest.