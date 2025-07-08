Two Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on July 8, 2025 at 12:05pm

Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are looking for help from the public in a search for a couple of suspects in recent cases in Morgan County.

One of the suspects is identified as 26-year-old Jordan Boes of the 18-hundred block of South Easte.

Boes is wanted for failure to appear in court for criminal trespass to land.

Boes is described as a 6-2 white male, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect is 47-year-old Joshua Havens. No address is listed. Havens is wanted for failure to appear in court for theft.

Havens stands 5-11 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of these suspects or any others is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

Photos of the suspects are posted at wlds.com.