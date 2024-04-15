Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Crash Near Tallula

Two motorcyclists were injured late Saturday night in a crash near Tallula.

According to a Menard County Sheriff’s Office report, at approximately 9:20PM Saturday, the sheriff’s office 9-1-1 Dispatch received a report of a crash with injuries involving two motorcycles on Five Points Street near Cassen Avenue, about 1 mile north of Illinois Route 123.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two injured persons and a third motorcyclist who had witnessed the crash.

One driver, a 40 year old male from Petersburg, was transported to St. John’s Hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a 32 year old male from Mason City, was transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital by ambulance with significant injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that all three motorcycles were traveling northbound on Five Points Street from Illinois Route 123. When approaching the intersection of Five Points and Cassen Avenue, two of the motorcyclists failed to negotiate the curve, leaving the roadway and crashing.

Both drivers were cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. This accident remains under investigation by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office.