Two New Aldermen for Jax

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2026 at 12:37pm

The Jacksonville city council last night added an IT specialist, and a retired engineer to fill two empty aldermanic seats.

Rob Thomas takes over for Eren White Williams in Ward 1. White Williams stepped down last month to devote more time to her health and family. Mark Sorrill steps in for Don Cook in Ward 5. Cook retired in January.

Thomas owns DTE Technologies, and also works for Whalen Trucking. He says he actively sought the seat.

Sorrill is a retired engineer with Benton Engineering. He says Mayor Andy Ezard approached him about taking the post.

The council unanimously supported the appointment of both men.

The council learned that the demolition of the Cherry Apartments at 342 West State may start later this month. Mayor Ezard says the last legal hurdle should be cleared May 21st.

Aldermen gave their consent to economic development director Brian Nyberg for Jacksonville to sign on with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority. The council previously used the Two Rivers Land Bank, but Nyberg says the staff of Central Illinois is full time, rather than volunteer and capable of bigger projects involving abandoned or dilapidated buildings.

The council bought three work carts for the Links Golf Course, replacing one from 1990, and two others from 1992. The purchase is in the budget.

Aldermen supported a tax increment financing district proposal from the Odd Fellows local post for roof work on the historical building at 312 East State. The building was erected in 1912, and is on the National Historic landmarks list.

And, Mayor Ezard reminded the aldermen that the next meeting, the day after Memorial Day observance, will follow a ceremony downtown to bury the new time capsule.