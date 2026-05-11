By Gary Scott on May 11, 2026 at 6:00am

The Jacksonville city council is expected to welcome two new aldermen tonight.

Rob Thomas is in line to replace Eren White Williams in Ward 1, and Mark Sorrill will be taking the position of Don Cook in Ward 5.

Williams resigned last month to spend more time with family, and Cook retired in January.

The Jacksonville city council will be asked to approve a tax increment financing proposal for the Illini #4 Odd Fellows building at 312 East State.

Aldermen will examine the 2025 Morgan County multi jurisdictional natural hazards mitigation plan.

The council will examine proposals for three work carts for the golf course, a skid steer for the maintenance department, and talk about an engineering agreement for Benton Engineering for manhole inspections and camera work on the lines.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting will follow at city hall.