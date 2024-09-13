Two New Jersey Men Arrested For Cannabis Trafficking in I-72 Stop

By Benjamin Cox on September 13, 2024 at 12:26pm

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Police arrested two out-of-state men on drug trafficking charges yesterday morning.

State Police troppers initiated the stop around 9:30 yesterday morning near milemarker 68 on Interstate 72, just before the exit to East Morton Avenue.

27-year old Brandon S. Arcila Osorio of Elizabeth, New Jersey and 29-year old Julian D. Betancourth Taborda of Oakland, New Jersey were arrested and have been cited for cannabis trafficking less than 5,000 grams, possession of cannabis less than 5000 grams, and manufacture and/or delivery of cannabis less than 5,000 grams.

Both men remain held at the Morgan County Jail.