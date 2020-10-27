Two Outbreaks Confirmed in Jacksonville

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 27, 2020 at 5:30pm

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of two separate outbreaks of COVID-19 today.

Two residents and two employees of Heritage Health in Jacksonville have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A second outbreak was also confirmed today at Westfair Baptist Church, with 11 confirmed cases.

In total, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Morgan County today, including an additional 13 inmates at the Jacksonville Correctional Center. Currently MCHD is reporting 133 active cases in Morgan County, including nine hospitalizations.

Morgan County has now had a total of 962 confirmed cases, and there are currently 188 individuals who are quarantined.