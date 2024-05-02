Two People Arrested After Car Strikes Mobile Home in Franklin

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people in separate incidents over domestic disturbances yesterday morning in Franklin.

Deputies were called to an active disturbance at approximately 6:45AM Wednesday to a residence in the 2700 block of Anderson in Franklin. The caller reported to police that someone had rammed a vehicle into the side of a mobile home. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, officers arrested 32-year old Brandon L. Hazel of Wood River for felony reckless driving. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail, booked and later released with a notice to appear in court.

Deputies were called back to the same address at approximately 9:40AM saying that Hazel had returned to the residence and a disturbance was in progress. Upon arrival and after further investigation, officers arrested 38-year old Barbara A. Parr of the 2700 block of Anderson for domestic battery. As of this morning, she remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing in Morgan County Circuit Court.