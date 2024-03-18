Two People Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide at Nokomis Dollar General

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Friday night in Nokomis.

WSMI reports that Nokomis Police were called just after 10:15 Friday night after an employee discovered two shooting victims at the Dollar General Store, located at 415 North Spruce. According to scanner traffic, Hillsboro/Nokomis Ambulance, Nokomis Police, and Arch Flight responded.

According to Nokomis Chief of Police Talon Burton speaking to WSMI, a 22-year old woman later identified as Summer Eller by Hillsboro’s The Journal News, who was an employee of the store was shot and killed around 10PM just after the store’s close by a 47-year old unidentified Nokomis man described as her estranged boyfriend. The man died after being transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield after receiving an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have not released the male suspect’s name pending notification of next of kin and the nature of the ongoing investigation.

According to Fox 2 News, local authorities spent the weekend conducting interviews and more information is expected to be released late Monday.

UPDATE 11AM: Authorities have identified the male decedent as 46-year old Justin Devaisher of Nokomis.