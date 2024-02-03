Two People from Hamburg Arrested on Drug, Child Endangerment Charges

Two individuals were arrested on Saturday after a multi-jurisdiction investigation into drug activity.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, this past Saturday at approximately 9:30PM, officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s Conservation Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Porcupine Lane in Hamburg in reference to an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

Subsequent to execution of the warrant, officers seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia.

Arrested in the incident were 36-year old William J. Parkinson and 27-year old Ariel J. Parkinson, both of Hamburg, for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of child endangerment.

Also assisting in the investigation were members of the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services.

Both were later released with a notice to appear in Calhoun County Circuit Court. A first appearance with counsel has been set for March 5th.