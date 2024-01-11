Two People Injured in Apple Creek Bridge Crash on Monday Night

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has released information on a two-vehicle head-on collision on Monday evening.

Just after 8PM on Monday, January 8th, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Carrollton Fire Department, and Greene County EMS responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on US-67 near the Apple Creek Bridge in Belltown.

According to the report, it was determined that a 2004 Ford Excursion SUV driven by 71-year old John G. Homatas of Hot Springs, Arkansas was traveling northbound on US-67, and for an unknown reason left the northbound lane and crossed the center line. The SUV then collided nearly head-on with a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 45-year old Brian C. Longnecker of Hardin.

Homatas and a passenger, 66-year old Barbara Kerstan of Marengo were trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Carrollton Fire Department. Both were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by the Greene County Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Longnecker and a passenger, 40-year old Laura Longnecker also of Hardin did not report any injuries.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen says that weather may have been a factor in the crash. The incident remains under further investigation, and McMillen says citations may be pending.