Two people injured in overnight crash on West Morton

Two people were injured in a head-on collision overnight on West Morton Avenue.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by Connor D. Sims, 24, of the 100 block of Easy Drive, was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left its lane of travel and entered the middle turn lane striking a vehicle driven by Charles W. Law, 23, of the 2200 block of West Street head on. Law’s vehicle had been traveling westbound on West Morton Avenue, according to the report, when it merged into the left turn lane where it came to a stop at the intersection with Lincoln Square, yielding to Sims’ oncoming vehicle. According to the report, Law’s vehicle was struck head on while it was stopped at the intersection. The caller who reported the crash said that a crowd was gathering at the scene of the crash prior to police and EMS arriving to the scene.

Both Law and Sims were transported from the scene by ambulance with injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene after both were rendered inoperable by the crash.

Sims was later cited and arrested for improper lane usage and driving under the influence.