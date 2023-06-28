Two People Injured In Single Car Rollover Crash on North Webster Avenue

Two people were injured after an alleged reckless driving incident late last night.

Officers responded to a noise complaint on Webster Avenue near the intersection of Maple Street at 11:47PM. Upon arrival, officers found an overturned 2004 silver Chevy Trailblazer in the front yard of a residence in the 600 block of North Webster.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, the SUV was traveling northbound in the 500 block of North Webster Avenue when it failed to reduce speed while traveling over the railroad crossing, causing the driver, 18-year old Larry Walter of the 600 block of Brandywine Lane, to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle over-corrected as it continued skidding northbound through the 500 block of North Webster. As the SUV neared the intersection with Maple Street, the vehicle skidded sideways through the intersection and into the front yard of a residence in the 600 block of North Webster before it struck a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its top.

Walter was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS for a neck injury. An unnamed passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Walter has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and having no valid driver’s license. Jacksonville Police say the incident remains under further investigation.