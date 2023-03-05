Two People Injured in West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people received injuries in a two-car collision on West Morton Avenue on Saturday morning.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Rescue, and LifeStar EMS were called for a two-vehicle crash in front of Bucheit’s at 11:54AM Saturday.

According to police reports, a gold 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by 67-year old Elizabeth A. Becker of Wrights allegedly failed to yield while pulling out of the store’s parking lot in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue; and then, struck the front end of a blue 2008 Ford Edge driven by 20-year old Carter J. Hays of the 1300 block of Mason Lane in Jacksonville, which was traveling westbound on West Morton.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed from the season. Becker was transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Hays and a passenger in his vehicle, 21-year old Nicole I. Brenneke of Jefferson City, Missouri were transported by private vehicle to JMH, according to police. The conditions of all involved are currently not available.

Becker was later cited for failure to yield from a private road or drive. No further information was available by Jacksonville Police.