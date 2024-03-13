Two People Injured, Utility Pole & House Struck in Two-Vehicle Crash on City’s North Side

Two people were injured, a utility pole was knocked over and a house sustained damaged in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon on the north side of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of North Main Street and East Oak Street at approximately 12:15PM.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, an SUV driven by 37-year old Joshua L. Morgan of the 1000 block of West College Avenue was traveling eastbound on Oak Street and then allegedly disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection at North Main Street, and then, collided with an SUV driven by 87-year old Raymond G. Trowbridge of Literberry. The force of the collision drove Trowbridge’s vehicle into a utility pole and into portions of a residence, according to a Journal Courier report. Trowbridge’s vehicle also overturned onto its driver’s side.

Morgan suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Trowbridge suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene for disabling damage.

Morgan was later cited for disobeying a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.