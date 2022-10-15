Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham

The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4.

Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Autopsies are being scheduled and identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are in charge of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.