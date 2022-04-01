Two People Perish in Greenfield Fire

Two people fell victim to a structure fire in the City of Greenfield this afternoon.

Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson says that initial calls came in for a kitchen fire at a single-story residence on Green Street in Greenfield at 12:23PM. A Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy and Greenfield Police Officer were the first on the scene and attempted to make entry into the home. Greenfield Fire units arrived a short time later. Hudson says heavy fire had already engulfed the structure, which was a double-wide trailer.

Hudson says that with the new emergency dispatch system in Greene County, Carrollton Fire Department was radioed out for automatic mutual aid. White Hall and Roodhouse Fire Departments were eventually radioed for additional manpower. Firefighters were on scene until approximately 4:50PM for overhaul and suppression of hot spots.

Hudson says that the fire claimed the life of an elderly female and a small child. Identification is being withheld at this time.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in for an investigation to determine what caused the fire. Hudson says any further information about the fire will not be released at this time.