Two People Sentenced to IDOC in Greene

43 year old Roger Cox was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following his felony conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), a Class 4 Felony.

On Monday November 10th, 2025, Cox pleaded guilty before Judge Zachary Schmidt. The conviction stems from an incident in Greene County on July 14th when Cox was found to be in possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

Greene County State’s Attorney Craig Grummel said in the announcement, he believes that just about every police agency in Greene County has dealt with Roger Cox at one point or another. His prosecution and conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of law enforcement throughout the county.

On Friday, 37 year old Christina Carraway, 37, sentenced to serve five years in IDOC after she pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony charge of Residential Burglary.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on July 18, 2022, in Carrollton, Illinois, where Carraway knowingly and without authority remained inside a residence with the intent to commit a theft.

The case was prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Michael Havera, and sentencing was imposed by Judge Allison Lorton.