Two people transported to hospital after 2-vehicle collision on East Morton

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle collision on East Morton Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue and EMS were called to the intersection of East Morton and South Clay Avenue just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for a vehicle rollover. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by Todd C. Cole, 51, of the 1000 block of East Cloverleaf Acres was traveling eastbound on East Morton Avenue traveling through the intersection of South Clay Avenue, and struck a vehicle driven by Meredith L. Vogel-Thomas, 46, of the 800 block of Edgehill Road. The collision caused disabling damage to Cole’s front bumper while Vogel-Thomas’ vehicle received disabling damage and rolled over as a result of the collision.

Vogel-Thomas and a passenger in her vehicle, Deanette T. Schwanke, 40, of the first block of South Crescent Drive were transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cole was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device.