Two Peoria men arrested for armed robbery in Jacksonville

Two Peoria men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery that occurred Saturday night in Jacksonville.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department, along with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted an investigation and surveillance detail into two serial armed robbers, who were suspected of targeting a business in the 1100 block of West Morton Avenue.

Shortly after the surveillance detail began, the two suspects entered the business and committed an armed robbery. The suspects exited the business and entered into a suspect vehicle which was parked hidden, across the road. The ATF, ISP, and the Jacksonville Police Department were able to safely apprehend both suspects without incident. A single victim was treated by EMS and released at the scene.

The Jacksonville Police Department believes this was an isolated, targeted occurrence, and do not believe there is any further threat to our community as both suspects are in custody.

The two suspects have been identified as 43-year-old Mitchell R. Smith from East Peoria Illinois, and 32-year-old Titus J. Alexander from Peoria Illinois. Both remain held at the Morgan County Jail.

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, or any other investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (217) 479-4630. Additional information may be received with the ATF at (312) 846-7200.