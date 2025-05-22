Two Peoria Men Nabbed for Jax Spa robbery and others

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2025 at 5:42am

Two Peoria County men have been charged with robberies in connection with a series of incidents at spas in central Illinois.

32-year-old Titus Alexander and 43-year-old Mitchell Smith of Peoria have been charged in a federal grand jury indictment with three robbery counts.

Alexander and Smith were arrested on Saturday in connection with spa robberies in Dunlap, and Peoria last month, and at the Summer Spa in Jacksonville last Saturday.

The indictments claim the two men conspired to commit robbery and had a gun with them when they allegedly committed the acts at the Ocean Spa in Dunlap and Summer Spa in Jacksonville.

The charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robberies carry with them up tor 20 years in prison, and fines of up to $250-thousand. The two counts of possession of a gun in the furtherance of a crime of violence carries up to 7 years in prison, and $250-thousand in fines. Those sentences would be served consecutive to the robbery sentences.

Jacksonville police assisted with the investigation by ATF, and Peoria authorities.

Both men remain in custody with the US Marhsall’s office.