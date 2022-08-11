Two Pike County Women Arrested In Connection To Residential Burglary near Perry

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to a residential burglary from the end of last month.

On July 31st, at 7:03PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence located along the Perry-Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint.

Subsequent to an investigation, multiple suspects have been identified, according to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood.

On Monday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Loren A. Orr of Barry in connection to the incident for residential burglary, theft, and unlawful possession of stolen vehicle titles.

Yesterday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34 year old Rachel M. Scranton of Perry in connection to the incident for residential burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Orr and Scranton are lodged in the Pike County Jail. Greenwood said in a press release today that the investigation into the July 31st incident remains ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.