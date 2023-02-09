Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants

Lowe (left) and Bowman (right) are wanted on warrants out of Greene & Jersey counties.

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties.

33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Bowman is a white male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, he has brown-reddish hair and brown eyes. He may or may not have a scruffy beard or goatee.

38 year old Dennis Wayne Lowe III of the 3500 block of South Park Avenue in Springfield is wanted on a Greene County warrant for felony driving on a suspended license with a prior conviction. Lowe has a prior criminal history that includes weapons offenses, DUI, and felony escape. Lowe is also known to have connections in the Alton area.

Lowe is a white male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, he has short brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these two men, contact Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590 or leave a tip through the Jersey County Sheriff’s mobile app available on the Apple app store or Google play.