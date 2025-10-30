Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Seeks Info on Calhoun Co Fugitives

By Harold Smith on October 30, 2025 at 9:19am

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding a couple of individuals who are currently on the run.

According to Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, 47 year old Cody Leavell is wanted by the Calhoun County Sheriff on multiple charges.

Among the charges facing Leavell are unlawful possession of methamphetamine and meth delivery, failure to register or report changes in his Sex Offender Registry and falsifying registration information as a sex offender in Calhoun County.

Leavell had previously been convicted in Pike County of unlawful residency of a child sex offender when he knowingly resided within 500 feet of a school.

Leavell is rumored to be living in Eldred.

Also wanted by Calhoun County authorities is 51 year old Roy Connell of Kampsville.

Connell has an active felony warrant for escape, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly removed a GPS monitoring device and fled pre-trial release.

Connell was originally arrested in 2023 for possession and delivery of meth. He is known to have ties to Kampsville, Alton and Brighton.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cody Leavell or Roy Connell, you’re asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 618-576-2417 or Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.