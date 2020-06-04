Two Roodhouse Residents Arrested On Drug Charges

Photos captured from West North Street prior to the arrest of 2 individuals on meth delivery charges. (Courtesy of the Greene County Scanner Facebook Page)

By Benjamin Cox on June 4, 2020 at 10:32am

Roodhouse Police, White Hall Police, and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies blocked off portions of West North Street to attempt to apprehend two individuals on outstanding drug warrants at approximately 6PM yesterday.

Police officers and deputies could be seen surrounding a residence and deploying a K-9 unit at an unidentified residence.

Law enforcement officers captured 23 year old Breanna L. Buchanan and 46 year old David T. Meharg of Roodhouse on Greene County warrants for methamphetamine delivery. Both are currently being lodged at the Greene County Jail.