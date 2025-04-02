Two School Boards based in Cass County saw new members elected

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2025 at 9:55pm

The turnout in Cass County was just over 30 percent.

Voters chose Casey French, Gary Bell, Autumn Foster and Marc Giovannini to the Virginia School Board. AC Central voters elected Brian Rennecker, Curtis Cosner, Daniel Edge and Kara Martin to the school board.

Beardstown’s mayor is its incumbent. Tim Harris defeated Tom Schlueter.

The new Virginia mayor is Steve Clark.

Ashland Trustees elected are Robert Jacob Gardner, Angela Breedlove and Richard Turner.

And, Chandlerville voters elected Adam Pherigo, Richard Troy Campbell, and Claudette Givens as village trustees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

