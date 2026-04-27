Two Seats Remain Open on Jacksonville City Council

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2026 at 9:32am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard is cautious in his replacement of two aldermen on the Jacksonville city council.

Fifth ward alderman Don Cook retired in January, and first ward alderwoman Eren White Williams stepped down this month to spend more time on her health and family.

Ezard says he hopes to fill the spots soon.

He says there was plenty of interest in Williams’ seat, He says many failed to realize that Don Cook had retired, and only now are people showing interest.

Ezard says both seats will be involved in the municipal elections next year.

A part of him is reluctant to fill the seat and given the appointee a leg up on next year’s elections. But, he knows he must fill them quickly.

Eight of the ten seats are filled on the Jacksonville city council.

The council will meet next tonight.